App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Apr 13, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Facebook Messenger crosses 1.2 bn monthly active users

In July last year, Facebook had said it had 1 billion users of Messenger, its messaging service on the social networking platform.

Facebook Messenger crosses 1.2 bn monthly active users

Facebook's Messenger today said it has crossed 1.2 billion monthly active users milestone with the addition of about 200 million new users in last eight months.

"We now have over 1.2 billion people actively using Messenger every month," Facebook Head of Messenger David Marcus said in a post on the social networking platform.

In July last year, Facebook had said it had 1 billion users of Messenger, its messaging service on the social networking platform.

Facebook has seen similar traction for its other products as well with India being a key consumer.

WhatsApp, its mobile messaging app, has over one billion users of which about 200 million are from India.

Its photo-sharing app Instagram has about 600 million users globally.

Reports suggest Facebook's flagship app has 1.74 billion monthly mobile active users.

While messaging apps continue to gain popularity across the world, Facebook, on its part, has continued to add services to keep its audience engaged on the app.

Recently, Facebook had announced enhancements in Messenger's peer-to-peer payments capabilities, enabling users of the app to send or receive money between groups of people in certain geographies.

It has also rolled out M, a limited version of its AI assistant, that can help with some specific tasks. This is apart from vanilla-services like text, voice and video chats.

tags #David Marcus #Facebook #social networking platform #Technology #WhatsApp #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.