Facebook, Instagram users face outage

Many Facebook users today reported experiencing an outage as they "struggled" to access the popular social media site.

A section of users across geographies, including the US and Europe, reported that they faced log-in problems, while others had a difficulty in uploading videos, liking or commenting on posts, loading pages, or saw error messages.

It could not be confirmed if users in India also faced similar difficulty.

An email sent to Facebook did not elicit any response.

While reports put the number of affected users to thousands, not all users faced issues on the popular social media platform.

Facebook has over two billion monthly active users globally. India is one of the biggest markets for the US-based firm.

There were also reports of some users of Instagram -- another Facebook-owned app -- facing issues.

Desktop and mobile app users both seemed to have faced problems although the reason for the outage was not immediately clear.

Many of the affected users took to twitter to post about the outage.

"When Facebook is down so you check Twitter to see why," said one.

"Facebook and Instagram are down, thank you Twitter for being loyal to us," posted another Twitter user.