you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Sep 07, 2017 07:44 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Facebook claims to reach 25 million more users in US than the country's population

As per the Facebook Analyst, the company can reach 41 million 18 to 24 year-olds, 60 million 25 to 34 year-olds, and 61 million 35 to 49 year-olds. In contrast, the 2016 US census data shows 31 million 18 to 24 year-olds, 45 million 25 to 34 year-olds, and 61 million 35 to 49 year-olds living in the country. Numbers are mostly unchanged for 2017.

Facebook has allegedly claimed to advertisers that the social media giant has a reach of 25 million more people in the US than the number of people who existed in the country in 2016 as per the US census data. As per Brian Wieser, a Pivotal Research Group analyst, highlighted the difference in a note on Tuesday wherein he mentioned that the discovery could limit Facebook’s growth in video ad sales.

As per a report, Facebook’s reach estimation takes into consideration a variety of factors, such as travellers, Facebook user behaviour, demographic and more and is not ‘designed to match population or census estimates’.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/tech/facebook-claims-to-reach-25-million-more-users-in-us-than-the-countrys-population-1511407.html

tags #Facebook #social media #Technology #World News

