you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Nov 15, 2017 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Face ID fails again: Now, a 10-year-old unlocks his mother's iPhone X

There have been many other instances of Face ID failing that have been reported lately - including twins unlocking the phone without difficulty or Vietnamese tech experts cracking it with a mask

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In yet another video uploaded on YouTube, a 10-year-old child was able to unlock his mother’s iPhone X using the much-hyped Face ID.

Ammar Malik, a fifth-grade student simply picked up his mother’s phone and unlocked the device. Even after his mother, Sana Sherwani re-registered her face, her son was able to unlock the phone without any hassle.

Interestingly, no one ever entered the iPhone X's passcode after any of the failed unlocking attempts.

“If Face ID fails to recognise you, but the match quality is higher than a certain threshold and you immediately follow the failure by entering your passcode, Face ID takes another capture and augments its enrolled Face ID data with the newly calculated mathematical representation. This new Face ID data is discarded after a finite number of unlocks and if you stop matching against it. These augmentation processes allow Face ID to keep up with dramatic changes in your facial hair or makeup use, while minimising false acceptance,” Apple wrote in a security guide on the Face ID technology.

Since no passwords were entered, it is safe to assume that Face ID never learned and adjusted to the son's face.

However, Apple has a plausible explanation for the anomaly. “The probability of a false match is different for twins and siblings that look like you as well as among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed.” Apple suggests using a passcode to authenticate in case of such concerns.

There have been numerous reports of Face ID failing including twins unlocking the phone without difficulty or Vietnamese tech experts cracking it with a mask.

The probability that a random person the population could look at your iPhone X and unlock it using Face ID is approximately 1 in 1,000,000 (versus 1 in 50,000 for Touch ID). For additional protection, Face ID allows only five unsuccessful match attempts before a passcode is required to obtain access to your iPhone, says Apple.

tags #Apple #Technology

