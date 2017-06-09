Eyes on you: Why Theresa May's idea of having backdoors to data encryption is a bad one

Moneycontrol News

Post the London attacks last week, British Prime Minister Theresa May blamed the internet for providing a safe haven to terrorists.

May is of the opinion that the internet provides a "safe space" for terrorists and technology companies are further enabling such spaces to exist buy providing methods like end-to-end (E2E) encryprtion.

Theresa May, responding to the London attack by three young men who killed seven people and injured many, called for an end to the “safe spaces” that the internet provides, and for measures to “regulate cyberspace.”

“We cannot allow this ideology the safe space needs to breed. Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services- provide,” she said.

“We need to work with allied, democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace to prevent the spread of extremism and terrorist planning,” she added.

Despite having some of the strictest rules to monitor the internet, May further wants to introduce backdoors into various softwares. "We will command all the software creators we can reach to introduce backdoors into their tools for us," she said.

Such intrusive policy ideas into ones privacy can bear dire consequences and have backfired in the past. As once you create a backdoor, you create a vulnerability, which can be exploited by anyone.

Here are a few reasons why creating backdoors to crack encryptions can lead to greater threats.

Privacy crusaders and cybersecurity experts say that the idea of sabotaging cryptography is not a wise one. If you want to secure your sensitive data, store it on your hard drive, but if you are transferring some information over the cloud, to your doctor or your bank or to your work colleagues, you need good cryptography.

If you deliberately compromise cryptography with a back door which can be accessed only by the 'good guys', you are relying on them to be incorruptible. Such an assumptions is not wise as humans tend to be the weakest link while sabotaging any network as they are always prone to corruption and blackmail, experts say.

There is also a question whether encryption can be made secure while still maintaining a ‘master key’ for the authorities.

Such a structure is already in countries like Syria, Russia, and Iran. There are two means by which authoritarian governments have attempted to restrict the use of secure technology: by network filtering and by technology mandates.

What is a backdoor?

A backdoor in software or a computer system is generally an undocumented portal that allows an administrator to enter the system to troubleshoot or do upkeep.

But it also refers to a secret portal that hackers and intelligence agencies use to gain illicit access.

The problem with backdoors

The back door will give access to everything that encryption protects, from the digital locks on your home or office to the information needed to clean out your bank account or read all you email.

How backdoors made us WannaCry:

Privacy experts said that the global ransomware attack that hit 150 countries is a prime example of why having backdoors into softwares is a bad idea.

The WannaCry ransomware infected at least 2,00,000 computers. The software used a flaw in the code for the Windows operating system that Microsoft and others said was stolen from National Security Agency (NSA) or a group believed to be affiliated with it.

The NSA has said it did not create ransomware tools, but not addressed the issue of whether the original exploitable flaw the ransomware was based on came from stolen NSA cyber tools.

Cryptographic locks don’t just protect our mundane communications, it is the reason why thieves can’t impersonate your car’s keyless ignition system, it is the reason you can bank online and it is the basis for all trust and security in the 21st century.