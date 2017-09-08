Jack of a special trade: Ex-Google engineer installs a headphone jack on iPhone 7

Moneycontrol News

We all know that one familiar complaint about the latest iPhones-they lack a headphone jack.

That is why when Apple announces the next iPhone on September 12, despite the buzz of rumours the world is sure about one thing- it won't have normal audio jacks.

The company famously removed the jack, considered an essential part of a mobile phone, from the iPhone 7 saying that it “had to go” as space in the devices came “at a premium” as per Apple executive Phil Schiller’s statement.

In place of a normal audio jack, people have been pushed towards Bluetooth earbuds. The only problem? They were too expensive, at USD 159 (Around Rs 10,157).

However, Scotty Allen (who is already famous for having assembled an iPhone from spare parts in China), in a bid to solve this problem for iPhone fans, decided to add a headphone jack at the back of the device. And he was successful.

Scotty Allen was a former engineer at Google and designed a circuit for installing the audio jack in the iPhone 7 (Courtesy: Strange Parts on Youtube)

Is it worth the trouble? Questionable, as the whole process took Allen about four months and thousands of dollars. Allen put up a 33 step explainer video of the process as well.

What was the driving factor?

Allen, a 38-year old former engineer for Google, says that the iPhone 7’s missing audio jack wasn't a problem as much as was the need to satiate his 'engineering curiosity'.

In the 33-minute video, Allen explains that although he had some tough times where he felt like it was not working out but he ultimately made it.

The process

Allen says this was way advanced as it took him all the way to a factory that makes flexible printed circuit boards.

To make space for the headphone jack, he used a Dremel-like rotary tool to grind out material like aluminum within the phone.

Apparently, the iPhone’s interior is so tiny that Allen had to buy a microscope to perform the experiment.

“I really shaved everything down,” Allen says.

The ultimate rigging was done via dongles that Apple sells that distinguish its traditional headphone jack from Apple’s lightning port. It was these dongles that allowed Allen to jury-rig the phone.

Besides that, another key element that made the experiment successful was a flexible circuit board that the former Google engineer designed himself. The board once installed, acts as an internal switch and makes the entire system function, letting the “created” headphone jack play music and lightning pod charge the phone.

Allen’s solution, however, does not allow the phone to be charged and music is listened by plugging in the audio jack simultaneously.

(Currency figures are in 1 USD= Rs 63.88)