Ex-Google employee says company controlled by 'hate group' that is against white males

Allegations against corporates regarding discrimination based on ethnicity and gender is not something that is uncommon. Especially Google, which is facing the heat of discrimination against women. However, now Google is facing a bizarre allegation of discrimination against ‘white males’.

The episode started after two former engineers who worked with the tech giant sued the company on charges of discrimination. As per the former employees, i.e. James Damore and David Gudeman, Google discriminates against white males who have conservative political view and outlook.

But in the latest development, Gudeman has written in his blog that there is more to this discrimination than mere witch hunting.

As per the blog, the company is dominated by a hate group who not only dominates the company but also controls a majority of employees using intimidation and fear.

“First, I don't hate Google, and I certainly don't hate the people who work there. The large bulk of Googlers are wonderful people — smart, kind, and wanting to do the right thing. I wouldn't want this suit to give people a bad opinion of Googlers, but, honestly, they brought this on themselves for tolerating the hatred, racism and misandry of a small but vocal and organized subgroup who want to use Google as a vehicle of social change rather than as a vehicle of delivering excellent service and products to their customers,” the blog states.

Gudeman also added that he was made a victim as he stood for tolerance and kindness adding that most of his colleagues knew he was right but kept quiet due to the prevalence of fear. He also claimed many in Google will be secretly rejoicing over his decision to take on the situation legally.

Gudeman was earlier fired for allegedly accusing his Pakistani colleague of being a terrorist. However, as per his lawsuit, he had only questioned the unwillingness of his colleague to take legal action against FBI, after he accused the agency of targeting him.