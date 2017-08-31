Aug 31, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Elon Musk posts video showing Hyperloop pod achieving 355 km/h speed, expects to achieve 500 km/h next month
The blurry video shows a pod being propelled to extreme speeds and maintaining the speed for a couple of seconds before breaking down rapidly.
Moneycontrol NewsTech enthusiast, inventor and founder and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Inc. Elon Musk recently shared a picture and a video on Instagram on the latest test conducted on Hyperloop when the pod hit speeds in excess of 350 km/h.