Elon Musk gives a glimpse of SpaceX's futuristic spacesuit

When you imagine a spacesuit, what comes to your mind? Bulky white dress with few tubes hanging out of it and something which is certainly difficult to manoeuvre around in. Well, things are going to change now.

Giving a glimpse of futuristic space suits, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted an image on Instagram that it plans to build. The spacesuit in the image is minimalistic and going by looks, it seems to be comfortable to wear.







First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately.

The suit, he said, has been tested to double vacuum pressure and is functioning, not just a mock model. His Instagram post, along with the picture, read: First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance [a]esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately.

Musk keeps introducing new products and interesting quirks via his Instagram account. A few days ago he had shared the “first draft animation of the Falcon Heavy three core launch.”

The California-based startup, SpaceX, is one of the most promising ventures in its field. It has several high profile launches in its portfolio. Among other things, Musk's company also has a vision about travelling to Mars and colonise it in the future.