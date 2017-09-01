Ducati to launch SuperSport and SuperSport S in India, price expected between Rs 12-13 Lakh

Moneycontrol News

Ducati is going to launch SuperSport and Supersport S in India on September 22, almost in tandem with its international launch. The bikes were first unveiled at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, last year.

Both the bikes pack 937cc Testastretta 11°, L-Twin cylinder, liquid cooled engine which delivers 81 kW (110 hp) power at 9000 rpm and 93 Nm torque at 6500 rpm. Ducati claims that at 3000 rpm, more than 80 percent of the maximum torque is already available. The engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission box.

The two-seater bikes come with Tubular steel Trellis frame attached to the cylinder's head. The kerb weight of the bikes measures 210kg. The fuel tank capacity is 16L.

The bikes come in two colours: Ducati Red and Star White Silk. Images: Ducati

The Volkswagen owned company has left no stone unturned to make them feature rich. The bikes have three riding modes—Sport, Urban and Touring, various power modes, Ducati Safety Pack (Bosch ABS + DTC), RbW, Full-LCD display showing all the possible information about the bike—engine cooling liquid temperature, ambient temperature, clock, gear engaged fuel level, fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, average speed and duration of the trip.

They also feature Day Time Running Light (DRL), Adjustable windscreen, Ready for Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down—which makes sure that you do not need to use clutch while shifting through the gears, and anti-theft system.

The difference between both the models is with the suspension installed. SuperSport has a 43 mm-diameter Marzocchi fork at the front and a Sachs single shock at the rear. Whereas, the SuperSport S is equipped with fully-adjustable refined Öhlins suspension, with a 48 mm fork at the front and a single shock with an integrated gas tank.

The Italian motorcycle manufacturer promises that the bike can endure any road or environment and is futuristic in nature. “The best road on which to test the SuperSport? Any road,” says Alessandro Velia, the official tester for the company. “Its main characteristic is its versatility; an attitude that goes far beyond its performance,” adds Cristian Gasparri, the project manager of SuperSport.

The company has already started booking for both the bikes in the country. The price is expected to be between Rs 12-13 Lakh. The bike will compete with the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 1000.