HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 11, 2017 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dozing off while travelling? Google Maps will now tell you when it’s time to alight

The new feature update Google is aiming to bring out will bring live transit updates and interactive real-time notifications during your journey

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Google Maps is all set to make your train or bus rides a lot less stressful: with real-time updates and notifications during the journey. The real-time updates will be given while the user is on his or her transit journey and the updates will appear on the Google Maps app.

The update comes just two weeks after Google announced at its recent event that it was going for two-wheeler customised navigation on Google Maps- under it, two-wheeler drivers will get the fastest route to reach their destination. The feature is still to launch on iOS users.

The new feature, first reported by TechCrunch, is going to be particularly useful in case the user falls asleep while travelling, which is a common cause with people travelling long distances. The new feature will notify you as and when you are about to reach your final destination.

Google Maps will reportedly send you the live location on your phone mentioning that it’s time for you to get down to your destination.

The report said that users will be reminded to get off a bus or a train when he or she gets close to a stop- a useful feature when one is travelling somewhere new.

Google Maps will give detailed transit details with the process generally involving keeping track of progress along the route.

With this update, the same transit notifications become a bit more like using for walking, biking & driving, said the report.

These notifications will be shown even if your phone is locked. Basically, one does not have to go to Maps anymore to get their update.

A transit feature is already present in Google Maps which relies on the public transport system in major cities of the world. The feature also includes updates about schedules, delays among other things for trips on metros and public buses in the city.

For India, Google Maps shows the schedule and real-time timings of the Delhi Metro, Mumbai Locals and Kolkata’s buses.

