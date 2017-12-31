December auto sales view: Strong wholesales likely; 2W retails may be mixed but PVs to stay healthy

The growth in auto sales for last month of the passing year is expected to be strong, especially in wholesales. But, on retail front, it may be a mixed bag. Auto sales, so far, have been positive despite GST disruption since its rollout on July 1.

Motilal Oswal said channel checks indicate mixed 2-wheeler demand. The momentum from the wedding season in the northern belt will be partially negated by muted sales in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra due to an inauspicious buying period.

Passenger vehicle retail sales have likely picked up, driven by year-end discounts and the rush to beat price increases from January, it added.

On the commercial vehicle (CV) front, the research house said players are offering steep discounts (around 5 percent higher) and other incentives. This is to clear off inventory due to regulatory changes that make it mandatory for all new CVs to have air blowers (for better ventilation in the cabin) as a standard fitment from January 1, 2018.

The impact of low base of previous year (owing to demonetisation) would lead to most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) reporting healthy double-digit growth in wholesales in December 2017.

In the 2-wheeler segment, Bajaj Auto's dispatches are expected to have increased 37 percent YoY to 309,000 units, led by 33.6 percent growth in domestic sales and 40.8 percent growth in exports, Motilal Oswal said.

Hero MotoCorp is expected to post 67.5 percent YoY growth (-8.6 percent MoM) in wholesales to 553,000 units. TVS Motor could post 31.3 percent sales growth, as motorcycle, scooter and 3-wheeler sales are expected to have grown by 54.7 percent, 36.8 percent and 44.6 percent, respectively.

According to the research house, TVS moped sales are also expected to have increased by 4.9 percent YoY while exports are likely to improve by 49.9 percent YoY to 46,000 units.

Royal Enfield volumes may post healthy 22 percent YoY growth to 70,000 units.

In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Maruti Suzuki's overall dispatches could report 20 percent YoY to 141,500 units.

"Growth in Maruti wholesales is despite the plant shutdown due to yearly maintenance. Demand for Baleno, Brezza, New Dzire and S-cross remains robust, as these models enjoy a healthy waiting period. Compact and UV segments continue to see robust growth of 31.9 percent and 40.6 percent, respectively," the research house said.

Tata Motors’ PV segment is expected to post 34.2 percent YoY growth, led by its new SUV Nexon. Its CV segment could see 44.3 percent YoY jump, as heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) dispatches are believed to have grown 40.7 percent YoY and 47.4 percent YoY, respectively.

Mahindra and Mahindra's volumes could see 9.3 percent YoY increase to 55,100 units, as tractor, LCV and 3W volumes could rise 28.1 percent, 39 percent and 21.5 percent, respectively.

Ashok Leyland's wholesales may have grown 47.2 percent YoY to 15,800 units (LCVs: 74.4 percent YoY; HCVs: 41.2 percent YoY), and Tata Motors and VECV’s CV sales by 44.3 percent and 43.2 percent, respectively.

The research house prefers 4-wheelers over 2-wheelers and CVs due to stronger volume growth and a stable competitive environment.

"While we expects 2W volumes to benefit from a rural recovery in the near term, competitive intensity remains high in the segment due to changing customer preferences," it said.

Motilal Oswal's top picks in autos are Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and Amara Raja Batteries. It also considers Mahindra and Mahindra as the best bet on a rural market recovery.