App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jun 15, 2017 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

DCB Bank launches first iris-based ATM

The machine uses a customer's Aadhaar number for the purpose, through which it scans the iris and fingerprint impression to verify the details of the customer.

DCB Bank launches first iris-based ATM

In a first, mid-sized private sector lender DCB Bank today took a technological lead over its larger rivals by launching an ATM that dispense cash without a debit card as the machine verifies the customer from the Aadhaar details like the iris and fingerprint.

The high-tech ATM is installed in the in Telangana capital, according to a statement from the bank.

The bank said the machine uses a customer's Aadhaar number for the purpose, through which it scans the iris and fingerprint impression to verify the details of the customer. The new ATM can also accept the normal debit card, though.

The bank also opened three new branches in the state at Mancherial, Mothe and Narsapur.

On the new technology, DCB Bank chief financial officer Bharat Sampat claimed that customers are delighted with the launch of the country's first Aadhaar-based ATM in the state.

tags #ATM #Business #India #Iris-based ATM #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.