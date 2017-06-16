DCB Bank launches first iris-based ATM

In a first, mid-sized private sector lender DCB Bank today took a technological lead over its larger rivals by launching an ATM that dispense cash without a debit card as the machine verifies the customer from the Aadhaar details like the iris and fingerprint.

The high-tech ATM is installed in the in Telangana capital, according to a statement from the bank.

The bank said the machine uses a customer's Aadhaar number for the purpose, through which it scans the iris and fingerprint impression to verify the details of the customer. The new ATM can also accept the normal debit card, though.

The bank also opened three new branches in the state at Mancherial, Mothe and Narsapur.

On the new technology, DCB Bank chief financial officer Bharat Sampat claimed that customers are delighted with the launch of the country's first Aadhaar-based ATM in the state.