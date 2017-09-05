Data analytics organisations now able to forewarn BSF, CRPF, Police on likely terror attacks

Moneycontrol News

By analysing data, tracking past actions and seeing a trend, data analytics organisations are able to forewarn security forces on looming threats, reports the Economic Times.

Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police departments across the country are forewarned by the predictions made by the data analytics organisations. The predictions can help the forces to take necessary steps and prevent terror attacks.

The forewarning is as clear as this statement quoted by the news media group - "The next incursion is likely to happen in the wee hours of the morning, around 2 am, about eleven or twelve days after a herd of cattle meanders close to the border."

This is based on a trend where the terrorists across the border usually send a herd of cattle to check for mines that the security forces have kept on the border. The prediction states that the terror attacks are likely to occur within 12 days.

"We have more than 20 terabytes of data on border movement which earlier used to be recorded in physical log books of soldiers. These include thermal images, instances of people going near the fence from across the border, activity at late night, etc,” CRON Systems Co-Founder Tushar Chhabra told ET. The Gurgaon-based driverless truck company helps pto predict border-infiltration patterns.

Similarly, Delhi-based Innefu Labs also provides analytics services to BSF, CRPF and Police. Innefu Labs uses data to predict mob violence, agitations and protests.

“For example, when an agitation happens anywhere in the country, there are multiple factors like social media posts, hashtags, news articles or posts by a religious group. Based on these correlation metrics, we merge all the data with the intelligence data from police agencies. Then our machine language algorithm and data-mining techniques help predict a protest or agitation,” Innefu Labs Founder Tarun Wig explained.

With more than 200 data analytics firms in India, these firms are resulting in more effective law enforcement, according to the Bengaluru Police. Data analytics has helped them shut nine police stations and relocate them to the outskirts where it is crime-prone.