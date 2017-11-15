Google launches 3rd edition of Web Rangers contest to keep teenagers safe online

Google on Tuesday announced the third edition of its Web Rangers contest, which is an initiative to spread awareness about Internet safety among teenagers and promote digital citizenship.

After screening thousands of entries, the programme will reward seven Web Rangers, who know how to stay smart, safe and savvy online. The contest is open to students across the country within the age group of 10 and 17 years.

“With the Web Rangers contest, our idea is to promote safe use of the Internet among school students and create better awareness amongst the teenagers on how to be a good digital citizen and staying safe online. We have seen an overwhelming response to our first two editions and the participation numbers are only growing." said Sunita Mohanty, Director, Trust and Safety at Google.

"This year, we are ramping our efforts to reach more and more teenagers across India and will be hosting many online and offline events. As we celebrate the third edition of the Web Rangers contest, we can't wait to see what the students have in store for us," Mohanty said.

As part of the competition, students across the country are invited to create, innovate and submit their creative ideas in various categories in the form of entries ranging from a comprehensive Internet safety campaign, to a project involving a video, website, app or even design a poster to educate and spread awareness around digital safety.

The deadline for submitting the entries is 23:59 pm on January 15, 2018.

Web Rangers is Google’s global program and was launched in India in 2015 with student ambassadors across 15+ countries. So, what are you waiting for? Wear your superhero capes, share your most innovative idea and get a chance to become Google’s 2017 Web Ranger.