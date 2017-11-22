App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyCurrent Affairs
Nov 22, 2017 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BrahMos missile successfully tested using a Sukhoi-30 aircraft

The launch is significant as there is no other such weapon available to be fired from land, sea as well as air platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India successfully conducted the first trial of supersonic cruise missile BrahMos from a Sukhoi-30 MKI on Wednesday.

The government, in a press release said that the missile was gravity dropped from the Sukhoi-30 fuselage and that the two stage missile’s engine fired up and straightway propelled towards the intended target at sea in the Bay of Bengal.

The successful maiden test firing of BrahMos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) from Su-30MKI will significantly bolster the IAF’s air combat operations capability from stand-off ranges, the government said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also congratulated Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BrahMos for the accomplishment.

Wednesday’s launch is significant as there is no other such weapon available to be fired from land, sea as well as air platforms.

The BrahMos missile

Jointly developed by India and Russia, the air force version of the 8.4-meter BrahMos missile has a strike range of 290 km and carries a conventional warhead of up to 300 kg.

This high-precision missile travels at supersonic speed of Mach 2.8. Though the test was initially planned in 2015, it was deferred due to delay in integration with the aircraft.

Unlike the Army and the Navy versions of the BrahMos missile, the weight of the Air Force version was reduced to help integrate it with the Sukhoi aircraft.

tags #BrahMos #Current Affairs #defence #India #Technology

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.