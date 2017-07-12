App
Jul 12, 2017 12:53 PM IST

Nokia made its comeback last month by launching 3 Android operating smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Connecting people again: Nokia 5,6 will be available by mid-August

Moneycontrol News

After making a comeback with the launch of three Android operating smartphones last month, handset-maker Nokia's mid-range phone Nokia 5 will be out in stores by August 15. In addition to this, Nokia 6 will be sold exclusively on Amazon, reported Gadgets Now.

Nokia 6 registration starts on July 14 on Amazon. It will be available for sale on Amazon in mid-August.

HMD Global, the Finnish company affiliated with Nokia, mentioned in the company statement that they are prioritising to wind up the production of Nokia 3 "to meet the existing consumer demand" and will then begin the production of Nokia 6 and 5 next week, "to get them ready for sales starting by mid-August."

Speaking to a Croma customer representative, she said that Nokia 3 is not available on their online store because of lack of stock. She also said that Nokia 3 is very fast moving in all the Croma stores.

This may be because the handsets range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 and offer the latest Android updates.

Also read: Nokia appoints Sanjay Malik India head 

Specifications of Nokia 5

  • A 5.2 inch IPS LCD of 720 x 1280 pixels resolution. The phone offers 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is in available in 4 colours - Tempered Blue, Copper, Black and Silver.

  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. With a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. You will be able to extend your phone memory with a microSD cards up to 128GB in size.

  • It comes with 13 MP back camera and 8 MP front camera.

  • It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and gives the options of 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.


#Nokia 3, 5 and 6 offer Android 7.1.1 out of the box with Google Assistant.

#The 3 phones will be updated to Android O later this year.

Nokia, earlier, lost its grip over the market with Window-based phones. According to Business Line Nokia missed a chance to pair up with Google's operating system, which is popular among consumers.

Nokia is now confident that with its brand loyalty and Android's popularity, Nokia will regain its market grip.

tags #Business #Nokia #Technology

