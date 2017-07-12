Connecting people again: Nokia 5,6 will be available by mid-August
Nokia made its comeback last month by launching 3 Android operating smartphones - Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.
Moneycontrol News
After making a comeback with the launch of three Android operating smartphones last month, handset-maker Nokia's mid-range phone Nokia 5 will be out in stores by August 15. In addition to this, Nokia 6 will be sold exclusively on Amazon, reported Gadgets Now.
Nokia 6 registration starts on July 14 on Amazon. It will be available for sale on Amazon in mid-August.
HMD Global, the Finnish company affiliated with Nokia, mentioned in the company statement that they are prioritising to wind up the production of Nokia 3 "to meet the existing consumer demand" and will then begin the production of Nokia 6 and 5 next week, "to get them ready for sales starting by mid-August."
Speaking to a Croma customer representative, she said that Nokia 3 is not available on their online store because of lack of stock. She also said that Nokia 3 is very fast moving in all the Croma stores.
This may be because the handsets range between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 and offer the latest Android updates.
- A 5.2 inch IPS LCD of 720 x 1280 pixels resolution. The phone offers 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. It is in available in 4 colours - Tempered Blue, Copper, Black and Silver.
- It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. With a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. You will be able to extend your phone memory with a microSD cards up to 128GB in size.
- It comes with 13 MP back camera and 8 MP front camera.
- It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and gives the options of 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.
#Nokia 3, 5 and 6 offer Android 7.1.1 out of the box with Google Assistant.
#The 3 phones will be updated to Android O later this year.
Nokia, earlier, lost its grip over the market with Window-based phones. According to Business Line, Nokia missed a chance to pair up with Google's operating system, which is popular among consumers.Nokia is now confident that with its brand loyalty and Android's popularity, Nokia will regain its market grip.