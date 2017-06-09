Cleaner, greener and quicker: e-bikes look to pedal their way through streets

Moneycontrol News

If you want to be environment-friendly and work on your fitness, 'e-bicycles' may be for you. With several new models being launched, these electronically powered cycles are a trend globally.

They have been popular in European countries like Germany for a while. Now, many manufacturers are making their entry into the Indian market as well.

LightSpeed, a crowd funded venture by a group of Indian, recently launched two e-bicycles named LightSpeed GLYD and the LightSpeed DRYFT. Actor Salman Khan also launched two e-bicycle models named BH27 and BH12 under his Being Human E-Cycles brand.

What are e-bicycles?

e-Bicycles are also known as 'e-bikes' or 'booster bikes'. These are cycles that use a electronic motor to help riders propel the cycle faster. The cycle does not work without the rider pedaling. Meaning, it cannot be used like a moped, using only its motor's power. These bikes are aimed at making intra-city rides easier on cycles. They also help cut emissions.

How do they work?

These e-bikes have a battery attached to them which powers an electronic motor that gives riders momentum. The batteries need to be charged periodically.

How much distance do they cover?

Depending on the battery capacity, these bikes can run anywhere between 35 to 50 kilometres on a single charge, making them ideal for travelling within the city.

Charge time

It takes anywhere between 2.5-5 hours to charge the battery, depending on the battery capacity.

Price range

The latest e-bicycles can are priced between Rs 27,000 and Rs 58,000. The price varies according to the model and the manufacturer.