Apr 12, 2017 06:25 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Cisco to make India a global exports hub for its products
American networking solutions giant Cisco rolled out its first 100 percent "Made in India" product a month ago. It is now putting the pedal to the metal. CNBC-TV18's Prerna Baruah reports that the company has put in motion a plan to make India the global export hub for its hardware products.
American networking solutions giant Cisco rolled out its first 100 percent "Made in India" product a month ago. It is now putting the pedal to the metal. CNBC-TV18's Prerna Baruah reports that the company has put in motion a plan to make India the global export hub for its hardware products.Watch video for more....