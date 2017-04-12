App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Apr 12, 2017 06:25 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Cisco to make India a global exports hub for its products

American networking solutions giant Cisco rolled out its first 100 percent "Made in India" product a month ago. It is now putting the pedal to the metal. CNBC-TV18's Prerna Baruah reports that the company has put in motion a plan to make India the global export hub for its hardware products.

Prerna Baruah
Prerna Baruah
Reporter | CNBC-TV18

American networking solutions giant Cisco rolled out its first 100 percent "Made in India" product a month ago. It is now putting the pedal to the metal. CNBC-TV18's Prerna Baruah reports that the company has put in motion a plan to make India the global export hub for its hardware products.

Watch video for more....

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.