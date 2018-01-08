Chinese firm launches a phone that has a massive 12000 mAh battery

A Chinese mobile phone manufacturer has launched a new phone that comes with the largest battery ever to be carried by a smartphone. The BL 12000, launched by Doogee comes packing a massive 12,000 mAh battery.

As per the company website, in addition to the massive battery, the smartphone will also come with a fast charging ability. The company claims that the massive battery can be fully charged in just four hours. However, the battery is not the only noteworthy feature of the smartphone.

The new heavy-duty model will also come with a 6.0-inch full HD display and a wide-screen that has an 18:9 aspect ratio. The 2160 pixel*1080 pixel screen resolution is expected to enhance the gaming and viewing experience of the thin bezel handset.

On the camera front, the model will follow the existing trend and carry dual rear cameras of 16 MP and 13 MP. However, it’s the dual selfie cameras on the front that could make the model stand apart. The 16 MP and 8 MP selfie cameras will come with a wide 130-degree angle, which, as per the company claims can take selfies of a group of up to 10 people.

On the hardware front, the model is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750T chipset and uses an Android 7 Nougat operating system. It also comes with a 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage that can be enhanced up to 256 GB using a microSD card slot which also doubles up as a slot for the second SIM card. On the security front, the model will feature a fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature.

Coming in two colour variants, i.e. black and blue, the smartphone is yet to be launched in India.