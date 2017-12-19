China produces 1 lakh industrial robots in first 10 months of 2017

China's Ministry of Industry and Information and Technology has said that the country's output of industrial robots has crossed 1 lakh in the first ten months of this year, according to a report by China Daily.

The output for the months January through October this year is as much as 70 percent higher than in the same period last year, and the overall output for the year will surpass 1.2 lakh, the ministry said.

The combined market value of China's industrial robots is expected to hit USD 4.2 billion in 2017 and increase to around USD 5.9 billion by 2020.

According to China's "Made in China 2025" strategy, which focuses on upgrading the country's manufacturing sector, the robot industry has been categorised as a key development area for the country.

China is the largest market for industrial robots in the world and accounts for around one third of the global demand, the report said.