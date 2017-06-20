Check this out! Amazon's Secret Doors contest can help you win a OnePlus 5 smartphone

Moneycontrol News

A day before the launch of OnePlus 5 smartphone, Amazon India is hosting Secret Doors app contest where three lucky winners can win OnePlus 5 smartphone for free.

The contest has 23 prizes that will be given to 23 participants who will be declared as winners on Amazon website on July 15, 2017. Amazon will also contact the winners, individually.

Prizes offered includes three OnePlus 5 smartphones, 10 OnePlus backpacks and 10 OnePlus Bullet earphones.

Amazon’s contest is in association with OnePlus, given that OnePlus 5 will be launching exclusively on Amazon India from June 22 at 4.30 pm.

Secret Doors contest is open only for June 20, it ends tonight 23:59:59 IST.

Since the contest is valid only on Amazon India app, the participant will require to download the app and sing in with their account. Participant will have to click on the Secret Doors Contest banner on the top of the screen.

The new screen will show three doors on the page, from which the participant will have to select one and move ahead till all five stages are completed.

Once the participant reaches stage five, their entry in the contest will be complete. Customers who win any of the listed prizes will be getting an e-mail notification from Amazon with a Contest question with further instructions.

However, the chances of winning depends on the number of eligible participants. Amazon said that it will decide the winners of the Secret Door contest with OnePlus 5 by a draw among the eligible entries.

Amazon said the prize will be delivered to each winner on or before July 30, 2017.