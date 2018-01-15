App
Jan 15, 2018 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CES 2018: Samsung 'privately' unveils foldable smartphone, expected to launch this year

Several other tech manufacturers are also reportedly unveiling their foldable smartphone versions during the annual tech event to assess the reaction from people

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Samsung is going to come with bendable phones now
Samsung is going to come with bendable phones now

Samsung has unveiled its most recent product, i.e. a foldable smartphone. The South Korean tech giant made the unveiling in front of a selected crowd last week during the CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

The company, as per a report in The Investor, also shared the launch schedule, including production, that is expected to begin by the end of this year during the private meeting.

“Samsung Display said it has developed a 7.3-inch foldable panel with plans to start production later this year,” an industry insider was quoted as saying in the report about the smartphone about which not much has been revealed yet.

According to the reports, the tech giant revealed two different variants of the foldable smartphone during the meeting. One version folds inwards, the other one folds towards outwards. While the inwards folding version has a higher angle of curvature and will be the first to go for production, expectedly by November, it is the outwards folding variant that is considered as more durable and sleeker.

The smartphone is expected to be called Galaxy X, stated a report in Daily Mail and will work as a phone when folded and as a tablet when it is unfolded as per the report.

However, it is not just Samsung that is trying to cash in on the foldable screen technology. Several other tech manufacturers are also reportedly unveiling their foldable smartphone versions during the annual tech event to assess the reaction from people.

“Samsung attracted more clients to the private meeting compared to last year. The phone development seems to be almost finished, raising expectations for the phone launch,” an industry source was quoted as saying in the report.

If so, then this could justify the earlier claims made by  Koh Dong-jin, president of mobile business at Samsung Electronics that the company is aiming to release the ‘holy grail’ of smartphones during this year.

tags #CES 2018 #Samsung #smartphone #Technology

