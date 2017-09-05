App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Sep 05, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet reshuffle generates 4 lakh conversations on Twitter

The top hashtags used to share congratulatory wishes, reactions and opinions included #cabinetreshuffle, #TeamModi, #Modi2019Cabinet and #Ministry4NewIndia

Indians turned to hashtags to talk about the Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday with over four lakh conversations taking place on Twitter.

Twitter, which counts India as among its most important markets, said it "recorded over 4,00,000 conversations as nine new ministers yesterday took oath in fresh Cabinet reshuffle in the Narendra Modi government".

"For India, Twitter has emerged as a critical platform for citizen engagement and public discourse... Indians from across the world turned to Twitter to participate in conversations on the Cabinet rejig," it added.

 

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with some new members of cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore (PTI9_3_2017_000023B) *** Local Caption ***

 

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with some new members of cabinet after the reshuffle at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday (Courtesy : Reuters) 

The top hashtags used to share congratulatory wishes, reactions and opinions included #cabinetreshuffle, #TeamModi, #Modi2019Cabinet and #Ministry4NewIndia.

"It is heartening to see citizens participating enthusiastically on the appointment of new ministers to the Union Cabinet, encouraging more participation, and transparency in the system," Mahima Kaul, Head (Public Policy and Government) at Twitter India, said.

As part of the reshuffle, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal were handed the charge of defence and railways ministries, respectively.

Former Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has been shifted to commerce and industry ministry. The exercise has raised the strength of the Union Council of ministers from 73 to 76.

Sitharaman, who is the country's first full-time woman Defence Minister, had a series of tweets congratulating her.

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted a picture of her saying "A woman #Defence minister is one of the biggest signs of #womenempowerment in any country #NirmalaSitharaman #cabinetreshuffle".

tags #Cabinet reshuffle #India #Technology

