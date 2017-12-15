Buying a smartphone? Check out five devices under Rs 40,000

This year premium smartphones saw a sea of change — bezel-less screens, dual cameras and increased RAM capacities. All these new launches and technologies offer smartphone buyers a lot of options, especially in the Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 price bracket.

Here we list top five smartphones under Rs 40,000 on the market today.

1. Mi Mix 2

Launched in September 2017, Xiaomi’s flagship model Mi Mix 2 comes at a price of Rs 32,999. The phone has an excellent design with almost zero bezels and boasts of excellent battery life.

2. OnePlus 5T/5T Star Wars Limited Edition

Launched in November 2017, OnePlus 5T is the flagship phone of OnePlus. The phone comes in two editions, regular model and a special Limited Edition Star Wars unit for Star Wars fans. The latter was released on December 15, the same day Star Wars: The Last Jedi released in the country. While OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,999, the OnePlus5T Star Wars Limited Edition (8GB/128GB) costs Rs 38,999.

3. Nokia 8

Nokia 8 was launched in August 2017. At 554 ppi pixel density, the phone has one of the best displays in the entire segment.

4. Huawei Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro was launched in April 2017. One of the cheapest phones on the list Honor 8 Pro also is one of the most powerful Android phones available in the market today.

5. LG G6

LG G6 was Launched in March this year and is the only phone on the list with Snapdragon 821 processor. However, the phone compensates for it with excellent display, great camera and very good battery life.