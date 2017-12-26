Bitcoin enthusiasts should be wary of Digmine, a new malware that attacks via Facebook Messenger

Bitcoin enthusiasts, beware! There is a new malware on the horizon, and its out to get your cryptocurrency.

This cryptocurrency-mining bot, 'Digmine' first surfaced in South Korea and is spreading fast throughout the world, according to Trend Micro, a Tokyo-headquarted cybersecurity firm.

The only way the malware can spread is via the desktop version of Facebook Messenger when used on Google Chrome which helps the perpetrators take over the Facebook account. The malware is disguised to look like a video file being shared over Messenger. After the hackers take over your account, they have access to your friend list which helps spread the malware.

What we know so far is that the malware only operates through Google Chrome and opening the infected video file on Messenger running on any other platform won’t result in an infection.

After South Korea, Digmine has since spread in Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, the Philippines, Thailand, and Venezuela. It is likely to reach other countries soon, given the way it propagates.

Security researchers from Trend Micro say the perpetrators are trying to mine a cryptocurrency called Monero (which is a favourite in the dark web black market), an alternative to the wildly valuable and volatile Bitcoin.

Cryptocurrency mining through malware has surged because of the recent rise in the value of the bitcoin. "The increasing popularity of cryptocurrency mining is drawing attackers back to the mining botnet business," said Trend Micro.