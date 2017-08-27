BirthdayPost : Twitter's hashtag turns 10

Moneycontrol News

Twitter's hashtag, now a well-known trending tool, turned 10 on August 23. Former Google Designer Chris Messina introduced the hashtag so that the users are able to see only the tweets they are interested in.

Origin of the idea

According to a New York Times report, the idea to streamline tweets sparked when Messina's friends were fed up with the South by Southwest conference tweets, which they did not want to attend, flooding on their feeds.



how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp [msg]?

— ⌗ChrisMessina (@chrismessina) August 23, 2007



Instead of a separate twitter forum, to view the tweets what the user is interested in, Messina proposed the simpler technique of using the hashtag.

In the above tweet, Chris Messina is asking twitter users if putting the pound sign (#) before a group will be helpful. This was the first ever tweet posted with a hashtag.

The Hashtag Evolution

From streamlining group-oriented tweets to a major trending tool used by media houses, the hashtag has also evolved into an important instrument to highlight social issues.

Recently, the Chandigarh stalking case brought a lot of uproar on social media. The case was when Haryana BJP chief's son and his friend stalked a 29-year-old woman. He questioned why the girl was out after midnight.

Raged at his statement, female users started posting tweets where they claimed to have stepped out of the house post 12 a.m. with the #AintNoCinderella hashtag.