BHIM app for Android, iOS gets an upgrade; three key features

Moneycontrol News

National Payments Council of India on Friday launched an upgraded version of Bharat Interface for Money, or BHIM app for Android and iOS users. NPCI has refined the app to incorporate multiple languages such as Marathi, Punjabi and Assamese keeping in mind the regional users.

Beside, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched BHIM Aadhaar app for retailers and merchants which lets citizens make purchases without their smartphone or even credit/debit cards.

The app authenticates a customer’s biometric details linked to his Aadhaar account through fingerprint scanner. The app can thus does away with the need to remember banking details such as PINs and make cashless transactions simpler and hassle-free.

Here are the key features of the latest version of BHIM app -- BHIM 1.3

Three new languages: Marathi, Punjabi and Assamese have been added to BHIM application. Total number of languages in BHIM app now stands at 12.

Use phone contacts to send money: Customers can now browse the contact list of their phones to select beneficiaries for sending money. This is applicable to mobile numbers of users who are already registered with BHIM / *99#.

Enhanced QR feature: With the new version, users can browse QR code which is saved in their mobile phones to Scan and Pay.

Apart from these key updates, upgraded BHIM app has made possible blocking/un-blocking to prevent unknown collect requests.