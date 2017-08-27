Back to civilisation: Age of Empires set to make a comeback

Microsoft Studios has announced the development of the latest version of Age of Empires game, Age of Empires 4. The game will be available for download exclusively on the Windows Store in Windows 10.

Though the company is yet to announce the release date of AOE 4, it has announced Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a 4K remaster of the original Age of Empires set to release on October 19. It is understood from the announcements that Microsoft is also involved in remastering Age of Empires 2 and Age of Empires 3 versions as well.

The latest version involves a huge graphical overhaul and will be released more than 12 years after the franchise’ last major release, Age of Empires 3, in 2005.

After making its debut in October 1997, Age of Empires series sold more than 20 million copies and went on to be one of the most famous games ever, influencing several of the modern day real-time strategy games.

Interestingly, Ensemble Studios which had developed and launched all the previous major versions of Age of Empires would not be doing the honours this time. Instead, Relic Entertainment, a Canada-based gaming development studio which is a highly regarded developer worldwide for developing games such as Homeworld and Company of Heroes among others, is the studio behind making of AOE 4.

“Relic Entertainment has a wealth of experience in creating high-quality RTS games, making them the ideal partner to develop Age of Empires 4,” said Adam Isgreen, creative director at Microsoft Studios, in an Xbox Wire post. “We are thrilled to be working with them and can’t wait for fans to see their unique and exciting contribution to the Age of Empires franchise.”