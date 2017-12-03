App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Dec 03, 2017 11:14 AM IST | Source: PTI

Volvo mulling launch of BS VI cars in India before April 2020

The company already has Euro-VI compliant vehicles globally but not introduced them in India because there is no BS-VI fuel available yet

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Swedish luxury carmaker Volvo is evaluating launching of BS-VI compliant models in India ahead of April 2020, when stricter emission norms will be implemented, says a top company official.

With the government deciding to advance availability of BS-VI fuels in Delhi, the company said it is 'future ready', and could introduce the models if compatible fuel is available in Delhi NCR.

"We are future ready and assessing the possibility of launching BS-VI compliant cars prior to the government’s deadline if the fuel is available in Delhi NCR before," Volvo Auto India Managing Director Charles Frump told PTI.

The company already has Euro-VI compliant vehicles globally but not introduced them in India because there is no BS-VI fuel available yet, he added.

Globally, Volvo has already announced that every model launched from 2019 will have electrification, marking the historic end of cars with only an internal combustion engine (ICE).

"We will place electrification at the core of our future business to drive environment sustainability. An entire range of hybrids and fully electric cars will be launched globally starting 2019," Frump said. India will get an array of products that reflect this strategy, he added. "Volvo Cars' global ambition is to have 1 million electric and electrified cars on the roads by 2025, India is destined to play an important role in making this number," Frump said.

Last month, the government decided to advance adoption of BS-VI fuel in the Capital to April 1, 2018 in order to check growing air pollution.

Three oil PSUs - IOC, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL)- said they are ready to supply BS-VI grade petrol and diesel to the national capital from their refineries at Mathura, Bina and Bhatinda from April. India had in 2015 decided to leapfrog to Euro-VI emission norm compliant petrol and diesel from April 2020, from the Euro-IV grade at present.

