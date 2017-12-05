Volkswagen's subsidiary launches electric minibus aimed at urban transport

Volkswagen’s subsidiary MOIA has unveiled a six-seater electric minibus that will be made available in the city of Hamburg by the middle of next year. The electric car will be a key player in the plans by the automobile giant to enter the app-based ride and pooling services in the upcoming years.

The new car is created by MOIA, a subsidiary of the German automobile giant Volkswagen. The Berlin-based mobility startup is aiming to change the way people travel in urban areas. By introducing a new alternative for urban travel the company wants to end the existing transportation system that it sees as polluting and expensive.

Source: MOIA, YouTube

The vehicle made its debut on Monday at TechCrunch Disrupt, Berlin just a year after the company came up with the concept during the London edition of the event.

The vehicle, which was revealed on the company’s official website is designed with high priority given to the passenger's comfort. In place of the usual congested seats, the vehicle comes with Individual seats. It will also come with a luggage space for storage next to the driver to ensure enough leg space for the passenger.

According to a report in TechCrunch, it will also have features such as built-in WiFi, USB ports, and dimmable interior lighting. As per reports, the battery run vehicle will have a range of around 300 km and can be charged up to 80 percent of its battery capacity in just 30 minutes.

While it is not surprising that new electric-powered vehicle is being brought out by the German manufacturer, what makes this Volkswagen T6 van based model special is its focus on the car-pooling market. The company is pretty clear that it has the car-pooling market across Europe and North America in mind.