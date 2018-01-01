App
Jan 01, 2018 05:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor December sales up 39 percent at 2.56 lakh units

The company had sold a total of 1,84,944 units in the similar month of the previous year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 39 percent increase in total sales at 2,56,909 units in December.

The company had sold a total of 1,84,944 units in the similar month of the previous year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 2,47,630 units last month as against 1,79,551 units in December 2016, a growth of 37.9 percent.

During the month, domestic two-wheeler sales increased 35.4 percent to 2,07,778 units as against 1,53,456 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Motorcycle sales were at 95,281 units as compared to 58,211 units in December 2016, a growth of 63.7 percent.

Scooter sales rose 50.5 percent to 83,640 units in December as against 55,557 units in the same month last year, the company said.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 72.1 percent to 9,279 units as against 5,393 units in December 2016.

TVS Motor said its total exports grew 55.8 percent in December at 47,818 units as compared with 30,694 units in the same month last year.

