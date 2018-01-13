This week in Auto: Lamborghini drives in Urus, Maruti hikes prices

Luxury car sales 2017 on a robust note growing at double the rate compared to mass market segment. The momentum will most likely continue and first major launch of the new year has already cracked the Rs 1-crore club. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki entered the new year with announcement of a hike in prices. Here’s the list of all the major developments in the automotive sector that happened this week.

Lamborghini Urus launched at Rs 3 crore

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini launched the Urus in India at Rs 3 crore, making it the costliest in its class in the country. India is among the first few countries to welcome Lamborghini's first ever SUV Urus, being promoted as a super sport utility vehicle by the company.

Attaining 100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds the Urus has a top-speed of 305 kmph. Powering the SUV is a mammoth 4 litre V8 engine mated to a 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine generates peak power of 650 hp. One of the features that sets the Urus distinct from the other Lamborghinis is the huge luggage space offering of 616 litres.

Maruti Suzuki raises prices by up to Rs 17,000

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car maker raised prices across its products in the range of Rs 1700-17,000 with effect from January 10. The rise is on account rise in commodity, administrative and distribution prices.

The Delhi-based car maker follows Hyundai, Tata Motors and Honda who have raised prices to the extent of Rs 32,000 across segments. Most companies achieved their 2017 sales targets with a strong pull during the festive season. This has given companies the confidence to raise prices.

Bajaj showcases new 2018 product range

Pune-based India’s fourth largest two-wheeler maker launched two new Discover bikes, refreshed the V, Avenger, Dominar and Pulsar range and updated the Platina. All bikes have received minor visible updates.

While the V gets stylish backrest for pillion comfort, the Dominars get three new colours and golden alloy wheels. The Avenger cruisers now come with slightly altered shape of headlamp, digital multi-function display and wider rear tyre. The Pulsar get a Black Pack edition with sporty white alloys.

Passenger vehicle sales rise 5% in December

Passenger vehicle sales in December rose 5.22 percent in December to 239,712 units as against 227,823 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic car sales declined marginally to 158,326 units as against 158,617 units.

Two-wheeler sales saw a jump of 41 percent to 1.28 million units last month compared to 9.1 lakh units sold in the corresponding month last year. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 36 percent to 1.6 million units from 1.2 million units.

New Skoda India chief appointed

Gurpratap Boparai, 48, has been appointed as the new managing director of Czech car maker Skoda Auto. Boparai, who was the managing director of Fiat India Automobile will take the new charge on April 2, 2018.

Boparai will be reporting directly to Skoda CEO Bernhard Maier and will be given the responsibility to handle Volkswagen’s new formed strategy for India as per which new highly-localised products using the MQB platform should be launched in 2020 in the country.