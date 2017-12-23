This week in Auto: Honda overtakes Hero, Maruti targets 2020 launch for EV, Hyundai cars to get costlier

As 2017 nears to an end, automotive companies are busy charting plans ahead for the year ahead. While some are rethinking their product plans, some have fast-tracked launch schedules, especially for products in segments with high traction. Here’s a look at what made headlines during the week gone by in the auto sector.

Lexus launches NX300h at Rs 53.18 lakh

Luxury automotive brand Lexus, which is owned by Toyota, has commercially launched the NX300h with prices starting at Rs 53.18 lakh (ex-showroom). The NX 300h F-Sport will be available starting at INR 55.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sedan features a 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder engine, which produces 145 KW max power, delivering an ARAI certified mileage of 18.32 kmpl. The NX 300h also features a 360° panoramic surround view monitor, a full color heads up display, a 10.3-inch split-screen multimedia display, kick-sensor-activated power rear door, first-in-class power-folding and power-reclining rear seats and a 14-speaker hi-fi Mark Levinson system.

Hyundai to raise prices by 2%

Korean car brand Hyundai said it will raise prices by up to 2 percent from the beginning of next year as a result of increase in input prices. The second car maker said it had been absorbing the cost pressure for sometime.

With this Hyundai joins the league of companies who have already announced a price hike on similar lines which include Toyota, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, to name a few.

Hero to hike prices, unveils three upgrades

Hero Motocorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, will increase prices of all its products by Rs 400 from January 1, 2018, it said in a statement sent to the stock exchanges. TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto have also hinted of a price hike from next month.

The Delhi-based company unveiled three new upgrades — 125cc Super Splendor, the 110cc Passion PRO and the 110cc Passion XPRO — to augment its position in the entry and commuter motorcycle segment. There will be a phase-wise launch of the three motorcycles in the market, starting January 2018.

Honda overtakes Hero in 15 states

Japanese two-wheeler giant Honda said it has overtaken Hero Motocorp in 15 states and two union territories which makes up 52 percent of the domestic two-wheeler demand. These key states include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Honda claimed.

Hero has been traditionally stronger in the economically weaker states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar, which have a huge contribution of agrarian income. Honda has been able to wrest control from Hero thanks to its star performer Activa, the gearless scooter.

Maruti to launch electric car in 2020

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL), the country’s largest car maker, said it will commercially launch its first electric car in India in 2020. This car which will be developed jointly by MSIL’s parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation and Toyota in Japan will mark MSIL’s foray into electric cars.

The launch date coincides with the inauguration Suzuki’s battery cell manufacturing plant that is coming up in Gujarat. The EV will most likely be made at the newly launched vehicle making plant in Gujarat that is owned by Suzuki.

Amara Raja Batteries commissions India's largest battery plant

Amara Raja Batteries, one of India’s leading battery makers, has commissioned its first two-wheeler battery plant in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. The first phase of the plant will have a capacity of 5 million units per annum.

The plant will have an ultimate capacity of 17 million units with an estimated investment of Rs 700 crore taking the total capacity for two-wheeler batteries to 29 million units. The plant will employ 1300 people at full capacity.