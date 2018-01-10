Tesla's rival Fisker unveils new electric car that can do 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds

While Tesla may be ruling the global electric car market with its Model S, several companies are gearing up to challenge it. Now an old rival is coming back with a model that may well give Tesla a run for the money.

Fisker Inc., a relatively new California based company has unveiled its latest electric car model called the Fisker EMotion at CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The brand new model, which claims to have a range close to 650 km also promises to deliver a maximum speed of approximately 260 kmph. It can also reach 0 to 100 kmph in just over three seconds with the aid of the multiple electric motors that deliver more than 575 KW ( approx 780hp) of power.

However, what really makes the new model stand out as a possible threat to Tesla is the history of its manufacturer. The company founded in 2016 is the brainchild of Henrik Fisker, the popular designer. Fisker, who currently serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company is the designer behind several popular cars including Aston Martin Vantage, BMW Z8, VLF Rocket and VLF Force 1 among others. But more importantly the company and its new model is the successor of Fisker Karma, that was manufactured by the now-defunct company Fisker Automotive.

Fisker Karma was a model was a serious competition to Tesla’s Model S when it emerged in the early years of this decade. The sleek looking electric car model that came with an in-car gasoline generator was highly popular among celebrities but had a sudden demise after the company went bankrupt. However, the current resurrection of the brand could definitely mean a serious threat to Tesla.

As per the company, the model which will be an all-wheel-drive car will also have several other features and specifications. This will include butterfly doors with touch-sensitive sensors that can be linked to the smartphones. It will also have an autonomous driving system consisting multiple LIDAR sensors and cameras along with radars making the ride smooth and safe.

The model will come at a base price of around Rs 82 lakh and can be reserved for approximately Rs 1.26 lakh through the company website.