Tata Motors ties up with Westport Fuel Systems to meet 2020 BS-VI challenge

Commercial vehicle market leader Tata Motors has formed an alliance with Canada-based Westport Fuel Systems Inc to source Bharat Stage VI type engines for its CNG-fired range of trucks and buses.

The development and supply agreement with Tata Motors is for its 4 and 6 cylinder natural gas spark-ignited commercial vehicle engine family. As for the diesel range the Mumbai-based company will source BS-VI engines from Cummins.

Under this new programme, since early last year, Westport Fuel Systems has been developing their next generation of natural gas spark-ignited engines to meet the BS-VI emission standards.

Westport Fuel Systems will be supplying the critical natural gas components to Tata Motors, including advanced gas injection systems and controls, featuring the new Westport WP582 Engine Management System, built to optimise the overall engine performance and fuel efficiency.

Maurizio Grando, Executive Vice President of Westport Fuel Systems said, “Our longstanding partnership combined with our position as a technology leader and our global footprint allows us to commercialize unique natural gas engine technologies that provide a competitive solution for our OEM partner.”

Less than two months ago, Chennai-based Ashok Leyland entered into a mutual co-operation agreement with Hino Motors, Japan (a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation) for developing BS-VI engine technology.

In return, Ashok Leyland will support development of Hino’s engine parts purchasing in India for global operations. Ashok Leyland announced that it had started work on its own BS-VI technology with committed spending of Rs 200-400 crore.

BS-VI standards, which are equivalent to Euro-VI standards, are two steps ahead of the BS-IV standards currently in effect due to a heightened concern on India’s air quality levels.

Recent rules enacted in Delhi and the National Capital Region place limits on diesel and petrol vehicles while mandating natural gas for commercial vehicles such as taxis and city buses.

Significant environmental benefits of the BS-VI over BS-IV include about an 87 percent reduction in tail pipe NOx emissions and 55 percent reduction in methane emissions beside stringency required by on-board diagnostics standard.