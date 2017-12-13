Royal Enfield to auction Stealth Black Classic 500 bikes used by NSG commandos for charity

The money generated from the sale of the bikes, which are priced at Rs 1.9 lakhs will be donated to Prerna, a non-profit initiative for differently abled children that is supported by the NSG
Popular motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield will today start the online auctioning of 15 company bikes used by National Security Guards (NSG) commandos. The Stealth Black Classic 500 motorcycles were ridden by the elite commando unit as part of their ‘Fight Against Terror’ expedition held in September.
The online sale has been named as ‘Tribute To The Bravehearts’. As per the Royal Enfield website, only those who have registered online on the official website of the company prior to the auction date will be allowed to take part in the auction. The people who register will get a unique code that can be used to participate in the sale.
Royal Enfield has said that the money generated from the sale of the bikes - priced at Rs 1.9 lakh - will be donated to Prerna, a non-profit initiative for differently abled children that is supported by the NSG.
The Classic 500 is among the most popular models that have been sold by the Chennai-based company. The bike has been recently updated and has included new features such as rear disc brakes. The bikes have been popular among defence personnel and armed forces who have a long-standing history of using bikes manufactured by Royal Enfield.