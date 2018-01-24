REVEALED: Maruti Suzuki's entire line-up for Auto Expo 2018

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car maker, will unveil four models at the upcoming Auto Expo, including an electric vehicle and a next generation hybrid car, to be in line with the event’s overall theme of smart mobility.

Built around the theme of ‘Transformotion’, the Maruti Suzuki pavilion will be spread over 4,200 square meters. It will have the largest vehicle display with a spectacle of over 18 vehicle models on display in ARENA, NEXA and Motorsports zones.

Star attractions at the pavilion will be concept Future-S, a cross-over vehicle between a hatchback and a sport utility vehicle. Then there will be the e-SURVIVOR, a concept electric vehicle.

A working model of next generation hybrid technology that promises to bring down emissions, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate electrification of powertrains in India will be also showcased

Lastly, the event will feature the India launch of the all new third-generation Swift, which is when price and delivery details will also be announced. Bookings for the Swift, which has been a blockbuster product for Maruti Suzuki for past 12 years, started last week.

The concept e-SURVIVOR is a design study model for a compact SUV that pays tribute to Suzuki’s proud 4WD heritage. “At Auto Expo 2018, it symbolizes Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to help develop the entire lifecycle of EVs in India including local manufacture of components, charging infrastructure and recycling of batteries,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

The hybrid model will, in fact, be a working model of the next generation Suzuki Hybrid system (HEV) that currently powers Suzuki Solio and Suzuki Swift cars manufactured and sold in Japan.

In evolving clean solutions for India, Maruti Suzuki will work on a portfolio of xEV technologies to accelerate electrification of powertrains in India. “The Suzuki hybrid system, displayed at the Auto Expo, symbolises a critical part of the clean solution. Hybrid technology can substantially reduce emissions and fuel consumption for the large part of the automobile market not addressed by EVs,” the company added in the statement.