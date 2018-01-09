Mumbai gets 2 new electric vehicle charging stations at Lower Parel & Kurla

Tata Power opened two new electric vehicles' (EV) charging stations, both in malls - in Kurla's Phoenix Market City and in Lower Parel's Palladium Mall, reports the Times of India.

The first such charging station was opened in Vikhroli in August last year. The charging stations are now becoming an infrastructural need as the government is promoting shift to electric vehicles by 2030.

Sources told the paper two more charging stations will be coming up in the city within few weeks. The charging stations are likely to come up in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and near Western Express Highway in Borivali.

Power utility firms are also looking into other locations to set up the charging stations and are in talks with the corporation bodies of the city - Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) - to set up chargers at public parking places.

Tata Power CEO Anil Sardana explained to the paper that the chargers at the stations can help monitor the car battery status and units consumed while charging the car.

According to the report, Mahindra e2o and Nissan Leaf are two among other electric vehicles that benefit in a city like Mumbai as the infrastructure to charge the cars are available.

Among many other measures, the government waived off some taxes on purchase of electric vehicles.

Experts have told the paper that CNG is not sufficient to bring in a change in the environment. "We should not just have CNG, but also electric cars in Mumbai and this will ensure zero emission. The Union government too wants electric cars to hit roads in a big way in the next decade," transport expert Jagdeep Desai told the paper.