Jan 18, 2018 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti to launch new avatar of Swift at Auto Expo; bookings open on Jan 18

This will be the first major overhaul of the iconic model since its launch in 2005 and will feature a platform change, the one which is also seen on the Baleno.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb
 
 
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the much-awaited new avatar of the Swift next month at the Auto Expo, and has opened the bookings from today.

This will be the first major overhaul of the iconic model since its launch in 2005 and will feature a platform change, the one which is also seen on the Baleno. The Auto Expo starts on February 7 and ends on February 14.

The car will be available in two fuel options across 12 variants, with a combination of six colours. The Swift will also have automatic gear shift option on four variants, both petrol and diesel engines. Prices of the car ill be announced at the time of its commercial launch.

The company has opened bookings of the car for Rs 11,000 across over 2300 Maruti Suzuki India showrooms. The new Swift will compete against Honda Brio, Hyundai Grand i10, Toyota Etios Liva, Volkswagen Polo.

The hatchback, which has featured among the top five best selling cars in India for over a decade will be available with the trusted K12 VVT engine and DDiS 190 engine. The car has clocked sales of over 1.7 million units by end of 2017 in India alone.

On safety front, the Swift gets dual airbags and ABS with EBD and ISOFIX are standard across all variants. Total Effective Control Technology for occupant protection for frontal offset, and side impact regulations meets advanced regulations for pedestrians safety.

R S Kalsi, senior executive director (marketing and sales) Maruti Suzuki said, "In its newest avatar, the Swift undergoes a bold transformation to meet the aspiration of young and ever changing customer. We are delighted to open bookings for the all-new Swift and look forward to a grand launch at the Auto Expo 2018"

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

