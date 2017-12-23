Maruti Suzuki to consider stock split: Here are the pros and cons

As Maruti Suzuki's stock hovers just under the Rs 10,000 mark, media reports suggest that the automobile company could be planning a 'stock split'.

In September, the country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had said it will put the matter before the company's board for taking it forward. Maruti Suzuki's share price has nearly doubled since January 2017.

When asked whether the company was considering a stock split to make it more affordable for smaller investors, chairman RC Bhargava on Thursday said that he was personally not in favour of such a move as there was no dearth of buyers at the current stock price.

“I’m not convinced if there is any reason to go to stock split... I’m not clear if the stock split would make things better for anyone. It may become more affordable, but then there is no lack of buyers at this price,” he said according to a report in The Hindu.

Here are some of the pros and cons of stock split for the car manufacturer:

Pros:

Affordability of each share would improve

Following a stock split, each share of the stock values half of what it did before. So, a share that was priced at Rs 10,000 earlier would be priced as Rs 5,000 following the stock split. This move makes the shares more affordable. This would lead to more potential buyers of the shares.

It would widen the ownership base

The split would lead to larger quantity of individual shares of Maruti Suzuki. This would potentially allow wider number of people to purchase the shares. More people would also own the stock.

Cons:

People could treat the stock as more sellable

As splitting the stock may halve the price, each share would become more sellable. People may hold on to the stock when it is at a higher price.

Adequate demand at existing price

As pointed out by RC Bhargava, there could be enough people who are willing to purchase the stock even at the currently price. That would make the stock split a loss-making proposition.