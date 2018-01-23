Maruti Suzuki Swift first drive review: Everything you need to know about the latest Japanese Samurai

There are more than 100 car models on sale in India of which a majority is less than two years old. Companies are at their wits' end in their endevour to entice new buyers.

Scores of products have been enthusiastically introduced only to be withdrawn some months later. Some others have to be kept under production only so that overall output cost remains under check.

Such is the extent of risk introducing new products that the head of a Mumbai-based auto company recently went to the extent of saying that refreshes are planned even before the maiden product is commercially launched.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, however, clearly bucks that trend and it has been doing that for over a decade. Selling more than 1.7 million units till now, the Swift has raked in an average of nearly 12,000 sales every month, which is higher than the combined sales of all the models in any month by most companies.

It remained the second largest-selling in India (after Alto) for many years before it was overtaken by Swift Dzire, Wagon R and more recently, Baleno and Vitara Brezza.

Despite being in the end of its life cycle, Swift continues to feature in the top five choices of the modern day car buyer. Not surprisingly, the car itself has gone through just one generational change (change on platform in 2011) in more than 10 years. In comparison, one of the mini sports utility vehicles on sale of a rival company underwent a facelift within a year after its debut following poor demand.

The level of acceptance and brand loyalty that the Swift enjoys in the market is next only to the Alto, Hyundai Elite i20 and the Mahindra Scorpio. So the big question the engineers at Maruti Suzuki were facing was how to make the next generation Swift better than its current version?

Most of the core team of engineers who worked on the first generation Swift, including C V Raman, executive director (engineering) at Maruti Suzuki, have worked on the new Swift as well.

While bookings of the car has commenced actual commercial launch and deliveries will start from February 7, also the opening date of Auto Expo. Prices are expected to start at around Rs 5 lakh for the petrol and Rs 6.2 lakh for the diesel verison.

The car will be offered in two engine options shared between 12 variants and six colours. After endless deliberations, Maruti has finally added the automatic gear shift (AGS) in the Swift. Maruti hopes that this technology, which accounts for 40 percent of Celerio sales, will become a big draw for the Swift as well.

So how good is the all-new Japanese Samurai? Here's a look at its key features:

Exterior

As the car that has got Maruti Suzuki 1.7 million sales in just 12 years the company has understandably refrained from doing any serious tinkering with the exterior styling keeping the basic form of the previous generation Swift intact. This was done to allow consumers to relate to the car they have got so accustomed to.

This might work well considering the more spacious, similar looking bigger brother Dzire, which was launched in May last year, has remained a run-away hit ever since.

The front of the Swift retains the robustness and overarching presence of the previous generation giving it a bigger-than-real presence. The large free-flowing front grille, reminiscent of an open jaw of a Whale Shark, wide and vertically swooping back headlamps with integrated LED day-time running lights (a feature now not uncommon) provide the car with a characteristic presence of a much bigger car.

Surprisingly designers have not gone for a chiseled, aggressive look for the Swift (remember the Honda WRV) but instead kept the styling on a pleasant level. But the car does get slightly bigger tyres (15 inch) than the previous generation (14 inch), giving it a raised posture. The roof and body colour gets separated by the all-black pillar theme starting with the front windscreen going all the way to the boot. This is intended to give the roof a floating-in-the-air look.

Precision cut, two-tone alloy wheels, electronically foldable door-mounted rear view mirrors with turn indicators, near-invisible black rear door handles complete the side profile of the car. The rear seems to be slightly flatter than the older Swift. There is no handle for opening the hatch (and neither are there any trim brandings such as LXi, VXi) giving the rear an uninterrupted flow. Taillights also get LEDs.

The all-new Swift is as long as the older one but is 30mm shorter in height. It is, however, 40mm wider and has 20mm more wheelbase than the previous generation model.

Interior

The new Swift’s interiors are all-black unlike the beige interiors of the new Dzire which is also one of the biggest differences between the two cars. Greyish silver, high quality plastics on the dashboard, steering and doors provide the interiors a serious, no non-sense look. Tiny chrome inserts on air vents, instrument cluster and the steering wheel give the interiors an upper class touch. Push button start can be confused for anything else due to its unassuming look.

Flat bottom steering wheel, first seen on the Dzire, makes it way to the Swift too. But unlike the faux wood insert around the lower half of the steering on the Dzire the new Swift gets silver plastic cover accentuated by leather wrap in the upper half.

Front seats are large and comfortable for most journeys. Rear seats are equally comfortable too with the exception of the middle seat for which the backrest is a tad protruding. While getting in and out of either of the front seats is a breeze but rear seat passenger have to make do with very limited space for ingress and egress something which six foot and over people will dislike. This is despite the car door opening nearly 90 degrees.

There is decent amount of headroom in the front and at the rear. The extra 20mm wheelbase compared to the older Swift certainly helps in adding that much more leg room in the back. The air-conditioning is very efficient and it does not take more than a minute of two in cooling the whole car. There are, however, no vents for rear passengers like the one in the Hyundai Grand i10.

The 7 inch SmartPlay infotainment system is slotted in the center console displays Radio, Maps and your Android-based phone connect (as well as Apple CarPlay). Voice recognition with Indian accents, navigation with speech guidance, video and audio playback through SD card, parking camera integrated display, Bluetooth streaming are some of the features of the system.

The boot gets 65 litres of additional space (and is now 265 litres) which is more than the Hyundai Grand i10, however the Korean car features a luggage lamp which is not there on the Swift.

Maruti has freed up the shoulder and leg room in the back which was possible due to the increase in wheelbase. Three people in the rear seat now sit more comfortably than the previous generation Swift though some can feel slightly claustrophobic, as was seen in the previous versions of Swift. Smaller rear windows and a thick C-pillar does not help when it comes to enjoying the view outside.

Performance

Maruti Suzuki has retained both the older engines for the new Swift – 1.2 petrol and 1.3 litre diesel – as there is no drastic change to the main body and dimensions despite a change in the platform. The car, however, is now lighter by 80 kilograms than the older model.

The petrol manual variant is expectedly peppy to drive and most suited for stop-go, dense and free city traffic conditions. Lower gears lift off effortlessly with the right amount of acceleration and overtaking does not throw up any anxious moments. The gearbox is clutter-free and shifts smoothly aided by a suitable and soft clutch pedal.

The manual-automatic version is of the better variants suited for the city roads. The gearbox though is a bit sluggish and takes time to engage the right gear (something that is not untypical among cars having AGS). The creep function is slow to respond especially when the car had to downshift quickly and start again.

But when switched to the manual mode (in the AGS variant) the Swift petrol is a delight to drive. Gears can be engaged by shifting the gear lever in ‘+’ or ‘-’ slots as per driving requirement. Even with the windows rolled down the car is very quiet – petrol and diesel.

Diesel should ideally be for buyers looking for long distance commutes – not from the point of view of fuel efficiency but from the drive itself. The car isn’t as agile as its petrol counterpart and therefore desires frequent gear changes. But when one gets a fuel economy of around 25km/ltr there isn’t much to complain about. In fact the new Swift will one of the most fuel efficient cars in the country.

The diesel, however, is quick and doesn’t lose heart even when pushed to 130km/hr – no ugly vibrations or uneasy noises from under the hood. Shifting through gears is light and smooth on the manual version of the diesel variant.

Should I buy one?

The Swift has been successfully fending off competition for over a decade and to make matters tilt more in favour of the car there has not been much competition recently in that segment. The Ford Figo was launched and it quickly made its way to the taxi market after seeing huge discounts within six months of its debut. Hyundai infused new life into the Grand i10 while the market has received the Tata Tiago rather enthusiastically. And that’s where the story ends.

If you were waiting for the Swift to head to a saloon and get a makeover or if you had Rs 6 lakh to spare and were undecided which car to go with the Swift gives you an unparalleled choice. The car has got a new platform and new interiors, no doubt, but it retains the DNA of its original form. The engines are tried, tested and trusted. And like most Maruti products, the Swift’s monthly fuel bill will be easy on your pocket too.

Yes, the AGS variant does require some getting used to but it’s a very minor adjustment from the customer. Petrol is responsive and diesel delivers handsomely on the mileage front. Rear seat passengers complained about the cramped interiors but the new Swift auto corrects itself to some extent on that front. Maruti Suzuki officials say that about 50 percent of Swift’s customers were first time car buyers and more than 40 percent were under the age of 30. That tells the story about the car’s acceptance staggering levels.

Maruti officials further say the ‘iCreate’ tool, will be created later which will essentially be a customisation package for the Swift, a first from the company. The Swift has always been a personal car (remember the sporty RS variant?). With airbags, antilock braking systems with electronic brake force distribution being standard thanks to the government’s crash test safety norms the Swift is also one of the safest in its class. It is also one of the eight cars from Maruti now that has successfully passed the crash test.