Luxury car seller Porsche to introduce petrol-based hybrid version of Panamera in India

Popular German manufacturer Porsche has decided to introduce the hybrid version of its highly popular Panamera model in India. The decision reportedly comes after taking into account that the drive towards green energy is gaining momentum in the country.

The company has opened bookings for the petrol-based hybrid models, stated a report in The Economic Times. It is expected that the first deliveries will begin early next year. The car will come in three variants i.e. E-Hybrid, E-Hybrid executive and E-Hybrid Sports Tourismo and are priced between Rs 2.3 crore and Rs 2.5 crore.

Delivering a maximum combined power of 680 hp at 6000 rpm, the hybrid models come with a petrol engine and a 14 kWh lithium-ion battery that has an on-board charger. The all-wheel drive models can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in just 3.4 seconds with the support of the sport chrono package.

"The hybrid versions of Panamera are an attempt to cater to an environment-conscious customer base looking for an unparalleled sports sedan experience," Pavan Shetty, director, Porsche India, was quoted saying in the report.

The recent development comes as part of the popular car manufacturers' attempt to expand its reach and popularity in the country. While the Indian unit began its function only in 2012, with Mumbai as its headquarters, it has established its strong presence felt in the sports car market across the country. The company has a wide range of models that are made available for the Indian customers through its existing six centres situated across the country.

With already over 400 units sold annually, the company is looking to make even further inroads into the Indian market. The company had launched 718 Boxster, Cayman & Panamera models this year and is expected to launch a hybrid variant of Cayenne as well.