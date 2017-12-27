App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Dec 27, 2017 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Luxury car seller Porsche to introduce petrol-based hybrid version of Panamera in India

The car will come in three variants i.e. E-Hybrid, E-Hybrid executive and E-Hybrid Sports Tourismo and are priced between Rs 2.3 crore and 2.5 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Popular German manufacturer Porsche has decided to introduce the hybrid version of its highly popular Panamera model in India. The decision reportedly comes after taking into account that the drive towards green energy is gaining momentum in the country.

The company has opened bookings for the petrol-based hybrid models, stated a report in The Economic Times. It is expected that the first deliveries will begin early next year. The car will come in three variants i.e. E-Hybrid, E-Hybrid executive and E-Hybrid Sports Tourismo and are priced between Rs 2.3 crore and Rs 2.5 crore.

Delivering a maximum combined power of 680 hp at 6000 rpm, the hybrid models come with a petrol engine and a 14 kWh lithium-ion battery that has an on-board charger. The all-wheel drive models can accelerate from 0 to 100 km in just 3.4 seconds with the support of the sport chrono package.

"The hybrid versions of Panamera are an attempt to cater to an environment-conscious customer base looking for an unparalleled sports sedan experience," Pavan Shetty, director, Porsche India, was quoted saying in the report.

related news

The recent development comes as part of the popular car manufacturers' attempt to expand its reach and popularity in the country. While the Indian unit began its function only in 2012, with Mumbai as its headquarters, it has established its strong presence felt in the sports car market across the country. The company has a wide range of models that are made available for the Indian customers through its existing six centres situated across the country.

With already over 400 units sold annually, the company is looking to make even further inroads into the Indian market. The company had launched 718 Boxster, Cayman & Panamera models this year and is expected to launch a hybrid variant of Cayenne as well.

tags #Auto #India #Porsche #Technology

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.