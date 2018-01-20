App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Jan 20, 2018 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Land Rover launches Range Rover Velar at Rs 78.83 lakh

The Range Rover Velar is placed between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb

Tata Motors-owned luxury sports utility vehicle brand Land Rover has launched the Range Rover Velar in India at prices starting Rs 78.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

Derived from the Latin word Velare, meaning 'to cover' or 'veil', Velar is a direct reference to the code name used on the original, pre-production Range Rovers of the late 1960s.

Available in three powertrains, a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder 132 kW diesel, a 2.0 litre 4-cylinder 184 kW petrol, and a 3.0 litre V6 221 kW diesel, the Velar competes against Audi Q7, Porsche Macan, BMW X5, Mercedes GLE and even the Jaguar F-Pace.

“Since the global reveal of Range Rover Velar, it has received an overwhelming interest in India from media, customers and Land Rover enthusiasts. The Velar will further strengthen Land Rover’s position in the overall Luxury SUV market in India,” said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India (JLRIL).

The Range Rover Velar is placed between the Range Rover Evoque and Range Rover Sport. It comes with a foil-stamped grille, elegant sides and has sleek LED headlights and rear lights.

Adding to the SUV's design are the flush deployable door handles and an integrated rear spoiler for improved aerodynamic efficiency. At the rear, the vehicle’s design is distinguished by quad tail light signature elements with the iconic Range Rover script.

The centerpiece of the interior is the twin-screen, (10 inch) Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which combines a rake-adjustable upper touchscreen with a second screen in the main console between the seats, which retreats to a solid, opaque darkness until required.

Between the two screens, which are linked to allow occupants to move content between the two with a flick of a finger, nearly every non-dynamic feature can be controlled.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) recorded the best growth among all luxury car makers in 2017, posting a growth of 49 percent with sales of 3,954 units. After a flurry of launches last year, the two brands combined to make the company the fourth largest luxury car maker in the country after Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi.

