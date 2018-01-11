App
HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Jan 11, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lamborghini Urus makes way into India priced at Rs 3 crore

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini today launched the Urus in India at Rs 3 crore, making it the costliest in its class in the country.

Swaraj Baggonkar @swarajsb

India is among the first few countries to welcome Lamborghini's first ever SUV Urus, being promoted as a super sport utility vehicle by the company.

Attaining 100km/hr in just 3.6 seconds the Urus has a top speed of 305 kmph. Powering the SUV is a mammoth 4 litre V8 engine mated a 8-speed automatic transmission. This engine generates peak power of 650 hp.

"India is a very strategic market for future growth", said Sharad Agarwal, head, Lamborghini India. The company is expecting volumes to grow 2.5-3 times in India.

One of the features that sets the Urus distinct from the other  Lamborghinis is the huge luggage space offering of 616 litres.

