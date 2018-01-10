Japanese two-wheeler companies snatch market share from India counterparts

Japanese bike and scooter makers appear to have judged India’s two-wheeler buyer better than their Indian counterparts, leading to a gradual shift in market share to these foreign brands.

India’s top seven two-wheeler companies, which control 99 percent of the 18 million units a year domestic market, have seen a slow erosion of market share of Indian companies.

With the exception of TVS Motor Company and Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield, two big Indian brands, Hero Motocorp and Bajaj Auto, have ceded ground to Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki.

As per data available with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer (SIAM), the three Japanese brands have increased their hold in the Indian two-wheeler market to the tune of nearly 36 percent by end of November. Four years ago their share stood at 32 percent.

Share of Indian companies (Hero, Bajaj, TVS, Royal Enfield) have shrunk to 64 percent by end of November compared to 67 percent reported four years ago as per the same data.

While Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki have indeed stepped up their play in India in recent years, the change in market share dynamics is also partly because of a continued rise in demand for scooters where Bajaj Auto has refused to enter.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which entered the market in 2008, decided to give up on the mass market segment after several attempts and due to strong competition. The company will now focus only on premium bike and scooter category.

Chennai-based TVS Motors has not only defended its share but has increased it too with the help of strong products like Jupiter, Scooty (both scooters), XL Super (moped) and Apache (motorcycle). TVS increased its share to 14.1 percent from 13 percent.

Similarly, Royal Enfield, with an all-motorcycle line-up, remains the outlier in the lot and has nearly doubled its share in the reporting four years. Its Chennai-based brand expanded share to nearly 4 percent from 2 percent during the period.

With a share of 29 percent Honda remains the biggest gainer amongst all the companies. It has reduced the gap between itself and the market leader Hero Motocorp substantially over the last few years.

Honda went past Hero in 15 states and 2 union territories including high-income states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Punjab. These 17 markets control 52 percent of the two-wheeler volumes.

Honda is still riding high on the Activa scooter which controls half of its domestic volumes and remains the largest-selling two-wheeler brand in India. As for Hero its bread-n-butter Splendor and HF Deluxe remains the backbone for the company. These two models are very popular in the agrarian and economically weaker markets such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan to name a few.

Recently Suzuki and Yamaha have upped their ante in India with the launch of new products in the premium segment. Suzuki launched the Intruder 150 while Yamaha launched the FZ 25 and Fazer 25 to challenge the dominance of Bajaj Auto who is strong in the premium bike segment.