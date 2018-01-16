Jaguar Land Rover launches new of Range Rover Evoque priced at Rs 50.20 lakh

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday launched the 2018 version of its Range Rover Evoque Landmark Edition in India priced at Rs 50.20 lakh.

Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL) President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in 2018 Range Rover Landmark Edition, design, desirability and all-terrain capability of the vehicle has been further enhanced.

The vehicle is powered by a 2-litre Ingenium diesel engine. It has features such as WiFi hotspot, keyless entry and powered gesture tailgate as standard on all variants.