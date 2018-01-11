App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Jan 11, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Honda launches special editions of City, Amaze, WR-V

Honda Amaze Pride Edition with petrol engine is priced at Rs 6,29,900 while the diesel trim is tagged at Rs 7,83,486.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday  launched special editions of its three models City, Amaze and WR-V. Honda City 20th Anniversary Edition petrol automatic is priced at Rs 13,74,532 while the diesel trim with manual transmission is tagged at Rs 13,82,382, HCIL said in a statement.

Similarly, the Honda Amaze Pride Edition with petrol engine is priced at Rs 6,29,900 while the diesel trim is tagged at Rs 7,83,486.

The WR-V Edge edition is available at Rs 8,01,017 for Petrol variant with manual transmission and Rs 9,04,683 for diesel trip. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

"We are extremely delighted to introduce the special editions for City, Amaze and WR-V and are confident that these will be appreciated by our customers for the enhanced value they offer," HCIL Senior Vice President Marketing and Sales Jnaneswar Sen said.

tags #Auto #Business #Honda

most popular

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Fast & Furious! Top 12 stocks which rose up to 400% as Nifty rallies from 10,000-10,600

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Apollo Micro Systems IPO: Proceed with caution as valuations, working cap requirements a concern

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Confused what to do with TCS on results day? 5 experts answer your question

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.