Here's a look at the 'first Tesla car in India' that a Mumbai enthusiast imported

Tesla is expected to hit the streets in India by 2019 but the enthusiasts were lucky to get a glimpse recently when a picture of one of its model was leaked online.

That’s right, a Tesla X was seen at the Mumbai dockyard on Thursday and it is the first one to be seen in India. The model is expected to be priced at Rs 55 lakh. The pictures were first posted on the Automobili Ardet: Petrolhead Lifestyle Facebook page.

In the series of photos, the American automaker’s full-sized luxury crossover SUV is seen with open falcon wing doors that give access to the second and third-row seats.

Courtesy: Facebook

A private buyer has imported right-hand drive Tesla Model X to India and these images are doing the rounds on the internet. The person even went to the extent of designing a custom banner for Tesla.

The Model X is known to be the safest, quickest and most capable SUV ever which does not even look like one. The fact that its all-electric, with two electric motors driving the front and rear axles, is a bonus. It is a seven-seat SUV.

Courtesy: Facebook

The Tesla Model X, even in its base variant, the 75D, puts out 259 bhp of power and 249 Nm of torque. It is capable of a top speed of a smart 210 kmph, and can go from 0-100 kmph in 6.2 seconds. The more powerful 100D model can do 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds, which is enough to give some supercars a run for their money.

The Tesla Model X also needs Wi-Fi or mobile connectivity to function, and the car can be updated over the air. The model's concept was first unveiled at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show. It is said to have been based on the Model S platform and carries many similar features.