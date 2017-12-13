Customer beaten at Jeep's Delhi showroom: Dealer suspends staff after incident

Popular Jeep dealer Landmark Jeep has dismissed its staff for physically assaulting a customer in their showroom in Moti Nagar, New Delhi. This development comes after a video went viral showing the staff manhandling a customer who had brought his defective Jeep Compass for repair.

In a statement that was issued on Monday, Landmark said that it dismissed the staff who had assaulted the customer. “We refer to our statement that we had put up on our website on the 30th day of November 2017 with regards to the video that displayed unacceptable behavior by the Landmark staff inside the showroom. We completed our investigation and have terminated the services of the individuals who were seen breaching the Code of Conduct with our esteemed Customer… the unfortunate incident that took place due to members of our staff was unacceptable and against the policies and principles we stand for,” the statement was quoted in a report by auto blog RushLane.

The car manufacturer FCA Jeep India too came forward with a statement confirming that the dealership company had taken appropriate action against the staff who had misbehaved.

The entire issue started after an argument arose between the customer and showroom staffers regarding the condition of his Jeep Compass car. As per reports, the owner informed the dealership about manufacturing defects in his newly-bought vehicle and was informed that the problems would be rectified in 15 days.

It is reported that after attempts to repair the car failed the showroom kept the car unattended. This reportedly made the owner angry leading to a heated argument between him and the staff leading to the assault.

The showroom earlier tried to defend its staff when the video that was captured by the car owner’s friend initially started to circulate. In a statement issued in November, the showroom had claimed that the man was assaulted for allegedly misbehaving with female staffers, even though no female staff was seen in the video.